GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 35.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.72% to Rs 265.28 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 35.85% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.72% to Rs 265.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 263.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.265.28263.3873.1058.9521.54-17.7717.74-20.3110.087.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News