Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 52.50% in the March 2026 quarter

GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 52.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 270.68 crore

Net profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 52.50% to Rs 53.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 270.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 268.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.49% to Rs 154.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.32% to Rs 1068.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1054.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales270.68268.33 1 1068.841054.90 1 OPM %86.3690.16 -80.1087.94 - PBDT66.1972.52 -9 170.19234.77 -28 PBT63.4068.68 -8 159.21219.76 -28 NP53.6835.20 53 154.82160.42 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Pro FX Tech standalone net profit rises 253.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Pro FX Tech standalone net profit rises 253.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 960.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 960.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Indo-City Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Indo-City Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Baid Finserv standalone net profit declines 54.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Baid Finserv standalone net profit declines 54.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance