GIFT August suggests flat start to equities on D-Street

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT August 2026 futures currently traded 4.00 points lower, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 258.55 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 24.77 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 August 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 5,121 crore so far in August (till 11 August 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 5,778.99 crore in July, Rs 49,028.63 crore in June and Rs 55,963.33 crore in May.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to an important US inflation report that will likely determine the near-term direction for interest rates.

A surprisingly hot inflation report will likely alarm investors who expect it will shape what the Federal Reserve does at its September meeting, as policymakers take a reprieve in August.

The American Central Bank has been laser focused on the impact higher pricing pressures are having on the U.S. consumer, with three dissenters at the last meeting voting to raise rates. And those concerns have yet to abate, with U.S. oil prices pushing above $83 a barrel this week, as hopes of a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz dwindle.

Wednesdays inflation report wont be the last hurdle the stock market will have to get past this week. The July producer price index thats due out Thursday will have to prove the prior months softer report can be repeated.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, bogged down by key technology stocks, as hopes among investors that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen faltered, exacerbating lingering doubts that the U.S. and Iran can reach a broader resolution to the conflict.

The broad market index lost 0.32%, dropping for a second day and closing at 7,728.20. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.60% to 26,445.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 184.13 points, or 0.34%, to end at 53,791.85.

The moves come as oil prices rose amid uncertainty over the Middle East conflict, with the secretary of Irans Supreme National Security Council reiterating that the strait would not reopen until its conditions have been met, according to media reports.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures closed up 1.3% at $83.20 a barrel. International benchmark Brent crude gained about 1.4% to close at $88.91 a barrel yesterday.

Domestic Market:

Key benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday as rising crude oil prices and renewed geopolitical uncertainty weighed on investor sentiment. Oil prices climbed near the $90-a-barrel mark as hopes of a US-Iran peace agreement faded, raising concerns over India's import bill, inflation and corporate margins. Weak global market cues added to the pressure. The Nifty closed below the 24,500 level, dragged by weakness in FMCG and metal stocks, while pharma and healthcare shares witnessed buying interest.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 388.19 points or 0.49% to 78,154.25. The Nifty 50 index lost 112.10 points or 0.46% to 24,471.70.

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