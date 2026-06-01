GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 59.50 points higher, suggesting a green opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 21,105.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 16,764.14 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 55,963.33 crore in May. This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mixed on Monday as investors monitored lingering uncertainty around U.S.-Iran negotiations after President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to strike a deal to end the conflict.

The U.S. and Iran have still not finalized an agreement to end the conflict, Trump said in an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on media channel Saturday. He added that he is pressing for a deal that would ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

While he said he would prefer a swift resolution, he stressed that he was not rushing negotiations and warned that military action could resume if talks collapse.

Meanwhile, in China, manufacturing activity expanded faster than expected in May, according to a private survey released Monday, although growth slowed from the previous month and contrasted with softer official data pointing to weaker momentum in the sector.

The RatingDog China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, compiled by S&P Global, came in at 51.8, a touch above the expected 51.6 figure that was widely reported in the media.

Last Friday on Wall Street, U.S. equities closed at record highs while crude prices slipped, helping the major averages score a winning month, boosted by technology.

The Nasdaq Composite settled up 0.2% at 26,972.62, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.22% to 7,580.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 363.49 points, or 0.72%, at 51,032.46. All three indexes hit fresh all-time intraday highs earlier as well.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Friday, extending losses for a third straight session. Sentiment remained weak amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns over a slightly below-normal monsoon after the India Meteorological Department forecast rainfall at around 90% of the long-period average. The Nifty settled below the 23,550 mark, weighed down by losses in energy, metal and auto stocks.

Investors remained cautious as they assessed the prospects of peace in the Middle East and its potential impact on crude oil prices. Market participants are seeking greater clarity on the geopolitical front before taking fresh directional bets.

Selling pressure intensified in the final half hour of trade as the latest MSCI index rebalancing took effect. MSCI announced the inclusion of Federal Bank, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), National Aluminium Company (NALCO) and Indian Bank in its Global Standard Index. At the same time, Hyundai Motor India, Jubilant FoodWorks, Kalyan Jewellers and Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) were removed. The changes became effective from 29 May 2026.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,092.06 points or 1.44% to 74,775.74. The Nifty 50 index slipped 359.40 points or 1.50% to 23,547.75. In the three trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty declined 2.23% and 2.01%, respectively.

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