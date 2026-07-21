GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities as mediation efforts in Middle East gain traction

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 56.50 points higher, suggesting a green opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,121.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,312.03 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 5,667.91 crore so far in July (till 20 July 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks gained on Tuesday as mediation efforts in the Middle East pushed oil prices away from a one-month high.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they would impose ‌a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, a move that could further disrupt energy supplies, amid attacks between the U.S. and Iran, even as efforts were being made to revive a fragile ceasefire.

Brent crude futures eased 0.38% to $88.88 per barrel in early trading on Tuesday as investors latched on to hopes of a resolution. Brent hit its ​highest since mid-June at $91.42 a barrel in the previous session.

A senior Iranian official was quoted by the media stating that Tehran had received a ​proposal from mediators for a 10-day ceasefire, intended to pave the way for a lasting agreement to end the ??war that began on February 28 with U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran.

In other developments, investor focus this week will be on earnings from Alphabet and Intel, along with other firms, to gauge the impact of the war and whether the AI trade has more room to run given sky-high profit expectations for the second-quarter.

Strong earnings from Asian chip bellwethers Samsung Electronics and TSMC in recent weeks were not enough ​to satisfy investor expectations, underscoring the ​challenge facing the industry.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's three major indexes finished lower on ​Monday while investors looked for moves toward Middle East de-escalation and waited for earnings reports due from major technology companies later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 307.16 points, or 0.59%, to 51,839.26, the ​S&P 500 lost 14.41 points, or 0.19%, ​to 7,443.28 and the Nasdaq Composite lost ??12.17 points, or 0.05%, to 25,508.07.

Domestic Market:

Key equity benchmarks ended lower on Monday, with the Nifty closing below the 24,250 mark, dragged by heavy selling in private banking stocks following their quarterly earnings. Investor sentiment remained subdued amid weak global cues, escalating Middle East tensions and elevated crude oil prices.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the midcap and smallcap indices ending marginally higher. Among sectors, PSU banks, pharma and energy stocks advanced, while private banks emerged as the biggest losers.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 442.93 points or 0.57% to 77,708.52. The Nifty 50 index fell 95.80 points or 0.39% to 24,238.50.

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