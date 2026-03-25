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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities as US-Iran talks pick up steam

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities as US-Iran talks pick up steam

Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty currently traded at 23,040, compared to the Tuesday's index close of 22,912.40, thereby suggesting a positive start for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,009.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,867.15 crore in the Indian equity market on 24 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 105,204.68 crore in March (till 24 March 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

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Global Markets:

 

Asian markets advanced across the board on Wednesday as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump pointing to potential talks with Iran lifted sentiment, even as Tehran has denied any direct negotiations with Washington.

Speaking at the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump said the U.S. and Iran were in negotiations right now and suggested Tehran was keen to strike a peace deal, adding he had stepped back from threats to target Iranian energy infrastructure based on the fact were negotiating.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 pulled back on Tuesday, giving back some of the sharp gains seen in the previous session, as crude prices rose again while the Iran war moved further into its fourth week.

The broad market index lost 0.37% and ended at 6,556.37, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 84.41 points, or 0.18%, and settled at 46,124.06. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.84% and closed at 21,761.89.

Domestic Market:

The key equity indices staged a sharp rebound on Tuesday. The rally was driven by improved global sentiment after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause in strikes on Iran. This raised hopes of de-escalation in the Middle East.

Oil prices briefly cooled before rebounding while the rupee strengthened after hitting record lows. Positive global cues also supported sentiment. The Nifty ended above the 22,900 level, with broad based buying led by auto and private bank stocks. However, risks remain as geopolitical tensions are still fluid. Oil prices remain elevated, US bond yields are high and continued FII selling is keeping investors cautious.

The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 1,372.06 points or 1.89% to 74,068.45. The Nifty 50 index soared 399.75 points or 1.78% to 22,912.40.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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