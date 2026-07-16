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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities; South Korea's central bank raised interest rates

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities; South Korea's central bank raised interest rates

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 18.50 points higher, suggesting a green opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 735.83 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 704.93 crore in the Indian equity market on 15 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 35.10 crore so far in July (till 15 July 2026). This contrasts with their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

 

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Global Markets:

Asian shares fell on Thursday as chipmakers stumbled ahead of results ​from bellwether Taiwan ​Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's (TSMC), the world's largest manufacturer of advanced AI chips.

Bonds, however, benefited from another benign reading on U.S. inflation that lessened the risk of an ‌imminent rate hike.

In a related development, South Korea's central bank raised interest rates for the first ​time in three and half year period to 2.75% on Thursday to stabilise a slumping won and counter persistent inflationary pressure. The decision was largely as expected.

On the other side, oil prices kept climbing as hostilities heated up in the Middle East. Washington continued striking Iran after reimposing a naval blockade of its ports, while Tehran warned of an "existential war" with America. Brent crude futures rose 0.6% to $85.45 a barrel, adding to this week's gain of 12%.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street stocks gained ground on Wednesday as softening inflation data and ​a robust beginning of second-quarter earnings season put investors in a buying mood.

In regular trading, the Dow advanced 150.91 points, or 0.3%, to end the day at 52,659.18. The broad market S&P gained 0.4%, finishing at 7,572.43, and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6% to 26,269.23.

A softer-than-expected U.S. producer price index added to optimism that inflation is cooling, helping lift equities and providing some comfort to investors that the Federal Reserve will keep key interest rates on hold.

Additionally, strong earnings from major financial firms reassured investors that earnings growth remains intact, despite easing inflation, while lower Treasury yields boosted demand for growth stocks, particularly mega-cap technology companies.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks surrendered most of their intraday gains on Wednesday as investors booked profits amid renewed concerns over escalating US-Iran tensions and rising crude oil prices. After climbing to an intraday high of 24,220.35, the Nifty pared gains to close at 24,078.50.

Financial stocks, which led the early rally following softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data, remained among the top gainers, while IT shares came under pressure after IBM issued weaker-than-expected guidance.

Investor sentiment turned cautious as Brent crude hovered around $86 a barrel amid concerns over potential disruptions to global energy supplies.

Technically, the Nifty faces immediate resistance in the 24,200-24,250 zone, while 24,000 remains a crucial support level.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 130.49 points or 0.17% to 77,185.43. The Nifty 50 index gained 26.45 points or 0.11% to 24,078.50. In the past three consecutive trading sessions, the Nifty lost 1.38%, while the Sensex fell 1.45%.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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