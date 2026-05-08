GIFT Nifty hints at negative opening for equities as investor's eye latest US-Iran developments

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty May 2026 futures currently traded 16.50 points lower, suggesting a red opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 340.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 441.07 crore in the Indian equity market on 07 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 6,961.75 crore so far in May (till 07 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower Friday, as concerns grew over renewed hostilities between Iran and the U.S. amid a fragile ceasefire.

The U.S. and Iran traded fire in the Strait of Hormuz, with each side claiming the other initiated the attack.

Despite the escalation, President Donald Trump has reportedly insisted that the ceasefire remains in effect, saying the strikes are just a love tap.

Trump later claimed in a social media post that the U.S. "completely destroyed the Iranians involved in the exchange, which he said included small boats and drones that dropped ever so beautifully down to the Ocean, very much like a butterfly dropping to its grave! He reportedly reiterated that Iran will face further attacks if they do not agree to a nuclear deal.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell on Thursday after hitting a new all-time intraday high as oil prices came back from sizable losses, with traders eyeing more developments between the U.S. and Iran.

The broad market index fell 0.38% to close at 7,337.11, dragged lower by losses in Amazon as well as semiconductor stocks such as Broadcom and Micron Technology.

The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.13% and ended at 25,806.20. The tech-heavy index had also scored a fresh all-time high during the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 313.62 points, or 0.63%, settling at 49,596.97.

Domestic Market:

Key equity benchmarks closed marginally lower on Thursday after a volatile session marked by weekly Sensex derivatives expiry and profit booking at elevated levels. The benchmarks swung between gains and losses amid mixed global signals, although broader indices outperformed on rising optimism over a potential U.S.-Iran peace agreement and easing geopolitical tensions.

Softer crude prices, with Brent slipping below the $100-per-barrel mark, along with a firmer rupee against the dollar, helped cushion downside pressure and supported overall sentiment. Investors also tracked a fresh wave of Q4 earnings announcements for directional cues.

The Nifty ended below the 24,350 level, weighed down by weakness in IT, FMCG and consumer durables shares, while auto and private banking stocks bucked the trend.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 114 points or 0.15% to 77,844.52. The Nifty 50 index shed 4.30 points or 0.02% to 24,326.65.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News