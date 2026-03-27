GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2026 futures currently traded 80.50 points higher, suggesting a positive start for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,805.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,429.78 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 107,010.05 crore in March (till 25 March 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asia markets fell on Friday following a volatile session on Wall Street overnight, as the prospect of a peace deal in the Middle East remained murky amid contradictory messaging from the U.S. and Iran.

President Donald Trump extended his Friday deadline to attack Irans energy infrastructure by 10 days to April 6 to allow more time for negotiations.

The extension was at the request of the government of the Islamic Republic, Trump said, and it was granted in exchange for 10 oil tankers that passed through the Strait of Hormuz as a present from Tehran.

Washington has in recent days signaled it wants a negotiated end to the conflict and insisted that peace talks with the Islamic Republic had been ongoing. Tehran has denied that it is in direct talks with the U.S.

Iran reportedly rejected the 15-point proposal compiled by the U.S. and offered their own conditions, including a guarantee that the U.S. and Israel wont resume their attacks on the country and recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

Oil prices fell amid easing tensions in the almost month-long conflict. The West Texas Intermediate for May delivery dropped 1.8% to $92.82 per barrel as of 8:30 p.m. ET, while international benchmark Brent crude oil futures fell 1.92% to $105.9 a barrel.

Meanwhile, Chinas industrial profits jumped 15.2% from a year earlier in the January-February period, the National Bureau of Statistics data showed Friday, extending a sharp rebound from a 5.3% jump in December.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell on Thursday, weighed by higher oil prices, as traders followed the latest developments out of the Middle East.

The broad market index declined 1.74% to end at 6,477.16, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 2.38% and closed at 21,408.08. The tech-heavy index closed in correction territory, down more than 10% from its high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 469.38 points, or 1.01%, and settled at 45,960.11.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended with strong gains on Wednesday, extending their relief rally for a second straight session. The upmove was supported by positive global cues after signs of possible de-escalation in Middle East tensions and a decline in crude oil prices below the $100 per barrel mark.

Despite the gains, sentiment remained cautious as traders monitored uncertainty around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The Nifty closed above the 23,300 level, led by gains in consumer durables and PSU bank stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 1,205 points or 1.63% to 75,273.45. The Nifty 50 index soared 394.05 points or 1.72% to 23,306.45. In the two consecutive trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty jumped 3.54% and 3.53%, respectively.

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