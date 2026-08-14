GIFT Nifty hints at possible red start for equities on D-Street

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT August 2026 futures currently traded 37.00 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 510.69 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,353.09 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 August 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 3,607.81 crore so far in August (till 12 August 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 5,778.99 crore in July, Rs 49,028.63 crore in June and Rs 55,963.33 crore in May.

Global Markets:

Asian markets rose on Friday, poised for their strongest week in two months as benign inflation data dented expectations of ​an imminent U.S. rate hike, although faltering talks to end the war in the Middle East are likely to keep risk sentiment ‌in check.

Brent futures steadied at $87.03 per barrel after a drop on Thursday but were set for a 4% weekly gain, snapping a two-week losing streak, after the U.S. threatened to ramp up economic pressure on Iran, including extending a naval blockade.

Markets have so far shrugged off the lack of progress in ending the Iran war, instead focusing on ​the broad AI theme and the global monetary policy outlook.

U.S. inflation reports this week suggested pricing pressure remained under control, lowering the ​odds of a rate increase from the Federal Reserve next month.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 notched a record-high close on Thursday, fueled by advances in ​Sandisk and other heavyweight technology stocks.

The S&P 500 ​climbed 0.65% to end the session at 7,798.99 points, exceeding its record high close last Friday. The Nasdaq gained 0.81% to 26,803.03 ​points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.13% to 53,839.99 points.

Memory chip makers Sandisk and Micron Technology surged 13.7% and 4.2%, respectively, while Microsoft added almost 1% and Meta Platforms rose 2.8%.

Strong earnings forecasts in recent weeks from companies, including Microsoft and Amazon, has reduced investors' concerns about massive spending on AI data centers.

Domestic Market:

Key benchmark indices ended largely flat in a volatile session on Thursday, with the Nifty closing near the 24,400 level. Buying at lower levels helped the index recover from an intraday low of 24,311.40. Trading remained volatile amid the weekly expiry of BSE derivatives contracts. Selling in metal, private bank and financial stocks was offset by gains in FMCG, IT and chemical shares. Broader market outperformed, with both Midcap and Smallcap indices ending higher. Technically, 24,450 is seen as immediate resistance for the Nifty, while 24,300 remains a crucial support level.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 113.61 points or 0.15% to 78,079.96. The Nifty 50 index lost 40.10 points or 0.16% to 24,395.85.

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