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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty indicates flat start for equities as fragile US-Iran ceasefire continues to hold ground

GIFT Nifty indicates flat start for equities as fragile US-Iran ceasefire continues to hold ground

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 15.00 points lower, suggesting a muted opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,407.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,361.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 33,814.77 crore so far in May (till 26 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

 

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Global Markets:

Asia markets rose on Wednesday as investors continued to assess the recent U.S. military action in Iran, the fragile state of the Washington-Tehran ceasefire and optimism that a deal could still be reached.

As per media reports, the U.S. forces carried out what the Pentagon described as self-defense strikes in southern Iran early Tuesday, targeting missile launch sites and Iranian vessels allegedly attempting to deploy mines, even as Washington insisted it was still observing restraint under the ongoing ceasefire framework.

The military action highlighted the fragile truce between Washington and Tehran, with both sides continuing to test limits despite negotiations that the White House has described as nearing completion, the reports added.

President Donald Trump reportedly said on Monday that talks with Iran to end the war were "proceeding nicely. That said, he did warn the U.S. could go on the offensive if negotiations break down.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose to fresh intraday all-time highs on Tuesday, led by technology, as traders weighed the developments in the Middle East.

The broad market S&P 500 gained 0.61% and ended at 7,519.12, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.19% to 26,656.18. Both indexes also closed at records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 118.02 points, or 0.23%, ending at 50,461.68.

Domestic Market:

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday after profit booking erased early gains, with the Sensex falling over 600 points from the days high and the Nifty closing near the 23,900 mark.

Sentiment turned cautious after hopes of a quick US-Iran peace deal weakened following fresh US strikes and comments suggesting negotiations could take longer.

Volatility also increased due to monthly Nifty F&O expiry and technical resistance near the 24,100-24,200 zone. Metal and select FMCG stocks gained, while consumer durables and private banks shares witnessed selling pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 479.25 points or 0.63% to 76,009.70. The Nifty 50 index fell 118 points or 0.49% to 23,913.70. In the past two trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty increased 1.74% and 0.91%, respectively.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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