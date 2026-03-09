Monday, March 09, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty indicates gap down opening; Iran elects Mojtaba Khamenei as its next supreme leader

GIFT Nifty indicates gap down opening; Iran elects Mojtaba Khamenei as its next supreme leader

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty March 2026 futures were up 274.00 points, suggesting a gap down opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,030.38 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,971.51 crore in the Indian equity market on 06 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 21,831.19 crore in March (till 06 March 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Also Read

crude oil, oil sector

West Asia war tests India's oil shock absorbers amid supply worriespremium

Stock Markets LIVE Updates, March 9, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty may fall below 24,000 as Brent surges to $112; Dow futures slips 1k pts

Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata's in-house feud is going public. What's stopping its equity?

IPO

Rajputana Stainless IPO opens: Analysts offer mixed views; should you bid?

Aluminum

Aluminium hits near four-year high as Iran war fuels supply fears

Global Markets:

Markets in Asia tumbled across the board today as oil prices breached $110 per barrel for the first time since 2022.

 

In latest development on US-Iran war front, Mojtaba Khamenei, a son of Iran's late supreme leader, has been named his successor, Iranian state TV reportedly announced early on Monday, as the war that began a little over a week ago with his father's killing took a dramatic turn.

Monday saw South Koreas Kospi trigger its second circuit breaker in four sessions. The index plunged over 8%, triggering a 20-minute suspension in trading from 10.31 a.m. local time. Heavyweight Samsung Electronics plunged more than 10%, while chip counterpart SK Hynix shed 11.6%.

A circuit breaker was activated last week when the benchmark tumbled more than 12% Wednesday to record its worst single-day decline.

Japans Nikkei 225 tumbled 6.48%, falling below the 53,000 mark for the first time since February 06, while the Topix was down 5.8%.

Brent futures spiked 23.38% to $114.30, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 26.35% to $114.85.

The surge comes after major Middle Eastern oil producers, including Kuwait, Iran and the United Arab Emirates, cut oil production following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. President Donald Trump, however, posted on Truth Social that a gain in short term oil prices was a very small price to pay for destroying Irans nuclear threat. Only fools would think differently! Trump added.

On Wall Street, stocks fell on Friday, adding to their weekly declines, as oil prices spiked and traders reacted to an unexpected drop in new U.S. jobs data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 453.19 points, or 0.95%, to end at 47,501.55. The S&P 500 fell 1.33% and settled at 6,740.02. Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.59% and closed at 22,387.68.

Friday's surge in crude prices was triggered by Trump's comments. POTUS stated in a social media post that there wont be a deal to end the U.S.-Iran war without an unconditional surrender from the Middle Eastern country.

Qatars energy minister, Saad al-Kaabi, told the Financial Times that Gulf energy producers may need to call force majeure in the coming days, shutting down production in a move that could send oil to $150 a barrel. The conflict in the Middle East could bring down the economies of the world, he warned.

Equities were also bogged down by the latest jobs data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that nonfarm payrolls fell by 92,000 in February, a sharp contrast from the downwardly revised January gain of 126,000 and far below the growth of 50,000 that was widely reported expected number for the month. The unemployment rate also rose to 4.4% from 4.3%.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Friday, after a day's breather, as the conflict in West Asia entered its seventh day, pushing crude oil prices higher. Continued foreign fund outflows further weighed on investor sentiment. The Nifty settled near the 24,450 mark, dragged down by losses in banking stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged 1,097 points or 1.37% to 78,918.90. The Nifty 50 index tanked 315.45 points or 1.27% to 24,450.45.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty indicates green start for equity benchmarks; brent crude breaks above the $80/barrel mark

GIFT Nifty indicates green start for equity benchmarks; brent crude breaks above the $80/barrel mark

India's forex reserves up by $4.88 billion to record high of $728.5 billion

India's forex reserves up by $4.88 billion to record high of $728.5 billion

Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 44.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Elitecon International standalone net profit rises 44.11% in the December 2025 quarter

RailTel bags Rs 27-cr order from South East Central Railway

RailTel bags Rs 27-cr order from South East Central Railway

InterGlobe Aviation receives ratings action from CRISIL

InterGlobe Aviation receives ratings action from CRISIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ T20 LIVE Happy International Women' Day 2026Full List of T20 World Cup WinnersSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance