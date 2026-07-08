GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for equities amid renewed US-Iran tensions

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 17.50 points lower, suggesting a muted opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 393.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 383.43 crore in the Indian equity market on 07 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have bought shares worth Rs 539.23 crore so far in July (till 06 July 2026). This contrasts with their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets:

Asian Markets mostly declined on Wednesday as investors weighed rising tensions in the Middle East and surging oil prices.

The U.S. started a series of powerful strikes against Iran on Tuesday evening, retaliating for attacks against three commercial vessels traveling in the Strait of Hormuz, U.S. Central Command said. Earlier, the Treasury Department revoked a license that permitted Iran to sell its oil around the world in light of the attacks in the Hormuz Strait.

The West Texas Intermediate futures for August delivery rose 2.1% to $71.87 per barrel in Asia trading. Futures for International benchmark Brent crude for September delivery jumped 1.9% to $75.53 per barrel.

Investors attention now turns to the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committees June meeting, due at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. The release is expected to provide more insight into Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warshs first policy meeting, where officials left interest rates unchanged while signaling that additional rate hikes could be warranted if inflation pressures persist.

Overnight on Wall Street, US stocks fell on Tuesday after Samsung's quarterly results and reports that China's DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip triggered renewed selling in the semiconductor sector.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite suffered the steepest decline, falling 1.16% to 25,818.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.25% to 52,925.15 while the S&P 500 dropped 0.45%, to 7,503.85.

Domestic Market:

The benchmark indices snapped their four-session winning streak on Tuesday as weak global cues triggered profit booking in domestic equities.

The Nifty closed below the 24,400 mark amid broad-based selling. Metal and realty stocks tumbled, while IT, consumer durables and FMCG shares bucked the broader market trend.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 104.35 points or 0.13% to 78,180.72. The Nifty 50 index lost 31.65 points or 0.13% to 24,398.70. In the past four sessions, the Sensex rallied 2.34% while the Nifty jumped 2.35%.

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