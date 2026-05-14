GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for equities as focus on remain on Trump-Xi meet

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty May 2026 futures currently traded 42.00 points lower, suggesting a muted opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,703.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,869.05 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 26,172.45 crore so far in May (till 13 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mixed on Thursday as investors look to a high-stakes meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for clues on the future of U.S.-China ties and global trade.

Trump landed in Beijing Wednesday for the closely watched summit, accompanied by a group of U.S. executives, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia boss Jensen Huang.

Samsung shares rose as much as 5.46%, notching a fresh record high. The tech giant suffered a brief wipeout of $66 billion in market value on Wednesday following a labor dispute that threatened one of the biggest strikes in the companys history.

This comes as the labor union threatened an 18-day strike from May 21 if its demands were not met. More than 41,000 workers are expected to join the walkout, which was first announced at a rally on April 23.

South Koreas finance minister Koo Yun-cheol warned Thursday that a potential strike by Samsung workers could pose a major threat to the countrys economic growth, exports and financial markets.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to a new all-time high as traders enthusiasm for the technology trade overshadowed yet another hotter-than-expected inflation report.

The broad market index rose 0.58% to 7,444.25, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.2% to end at 26,402.34. Both hit fresh intraday and closing records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 67.36 points, or 0.14%, ending at 49,693.20.

Wholesale prices in the US in April posted their highest annual increase in more than three years, signaling more nettlesome inflation as pipeline costs intensify.

The producer price index rose a seasonally adjusted 1.4% for the month, much higher than the upwardly revised 0.7% March increase, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. This was the largest monthly gain since March 2022. On an annual basis, the index was up 6%, the biggest increase since December 2022.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty snapped a four-session losing streak to close higher on Wednesday, aided by value buying in beaten-down stocks. Market recovered from early volatility and profit booking to rebound sharply from intraday lows, with the Nifty settling above the 23,400 mark.

Gains were led by metal, consumer durable and energy shares, while IT and auto stocks remained under pressure. However, overall sentiment stayed cautious amid elevated crude oil prices, persistent foreign institutional investor outflows, rupee weakness and lingering global inflation concerns. The Indian rupee also touched a fresh intraday record low of 95.80 against the US dollar.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 49.74 points or 0.07% to 74,608.98. The Nifty 50 index added 33.05 points or 0.14% to 23,412.60. In the past four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 4.43%, while the Nifty 50 fell 3.96%.

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