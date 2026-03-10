GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening as oil prices retreat

GIFT Nifty March 2026 futures were up 306.5 points, suggesting a gap up opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,345.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 9,013.80 crore in the Indian equity market on 09 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 6,345.57 crore in March (till 09 March 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asian market opened higher leading a rebound in the region, after oil prices fell and Wall Street bounced back as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled the conflict with Iran could be nearing its end.

Oil prices fell over 10% after Trump said he was considering seizing control of the Strait of Hormuz, the most important chokepoint in world for the crude market.

Overnight in U.S. stocks advanced. The S&P 500 rose 0.83% to close at 6,795.99, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 239.25 points, or 0.5%, and ended at 47,740.80. The blue-chip index is coming off its biggest weekly slide in nearly a year. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.38% and settled at 22,695.95.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Monday, extending losses for a second straight session as surging crude oil prices, continued foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows and rupee weakness weighed on sentiment. Brent crude moved past the $100 per barrel mark amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, heightening concerns about inflation and rising input costs for businesses.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,352.72 points or 1.71% to 77,566.16. The Nifty 50 index dropped 422.40 points or 1.73% to 24,028.05. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex dropped 3.06% while the Nifty fell 2.97%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News