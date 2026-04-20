GIFT Nifty indicates red opening for equities as US-Iran tensions escalate

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 248.00 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 683.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 4,721.48 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 April 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 39,224.10 crore in April (till 17 April 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 122,540.41 crore in March, Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mostly higher Monday, as investors continue to keep a cautious eye on developments in the Middle East amid renewed tensions between Iran and the U.S.

President Donald Trump reportedly said on Sunday that a U.S Navy guided missile destroyer had fired on and disabled an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman before Marines boarded and seized the vessel.

The seizure is an escalation of the blockade and comes after Iran fired upon commercial vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz earlier Sunday. The strait is between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Since last week, the U.S. has been operating a naval blockade of ships entering and exiting Iranian ports. Iran views the ongoing blockade as a breach of the ceasefire reached by the U.S. and Iran, and cites this as one of its reasons for calling off the expected negotiations on Monday in Islamabad.

Trump warned on Sunday he would knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran if Tehran did not agree to Washingtons terms to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, China held its benchmark lending rates unchanged for an 11th straight month, as escalating Middle East tensions drove energy prices higher and weighed on the growth outlook.

The decision came after the worlds second-largest economy grew 5% in the first quarter, accelerating from 4.5% in the prior quarter, and at the top end of its full-year target range. Beijing lowered its growth target for 2026 to a range of 4.5% to 5%, the least ambitious goal on record since the 1990s.

Last Friday, U.S. stocks edged higher after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz "completely open on the heels of a ceasefire announcement between Israel and Lebanon.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.2% to close at 7,126.06, crossing the 7,100 threshold for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite gained 1.52% and settled at 24,468.48 for its 13th consecutive winning day and its longest positive streak since 1992. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 868.71 points, or 1.79%, to end at 49,447.43.

In a post on X published Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote, In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.

President Donald Trump had said Thursday that the leaders of Israel and Lebanon agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, which went into effect at 5 p.m. ET that day.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks staged a steady comeback on Friday, with the Nifty reclaiming the 24,350 mark and closing near the days high as geopolitical nerves eased and crude prices softened.

The session began on a firm footing, backed by a mix of calming global signals. A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, coupled with optimism around upcoming US-Iran talks, helped cool oil prices and lift investor sentiment. Brent slipped below $97 per barrel, easing inflation concerns and giving equities breathing room.

The Nifty moved in a tight range but with a clear upward tilt through the day, gradually inching higher and finishing close to its peak. Leadership came from FMCG, energy, and metal stocks, which powered the rally, while IT and pharma names stayed relatively subdued. The broader tone remained constructive, with most sectors ending in the green.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 504.86 points or 0.65% to 78,493.54. The Nifty 50 index advanced 156.80 points or 0.65% to 24,353.55.