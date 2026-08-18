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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty signals muted opening as US-Iran tensions lift crude prices

GIFT Nifty signals muted opening as US-Iran tensions lift crude prices

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty August 2026 futures were down 2.50 points, suggesting a flat start for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,535.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,101.46 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 August 2026, according to provisional data.

FPIs bought shares worth Rs 12028.69 crore in August so far, through 17 August 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026, while they were net sellers of Rs 53,957.90 crore in June 2026.

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Global Markets:

 

Most Asian stocks traded lower on Tuesday as renewed uncertainty over the US-Iran ceasefire pushed oil prices above $91 a barrel and heightened inflation concerns. US President Donald Trump ruled out extending the 60-day agreement with Iran and threatened military action against Oman, while negotiations between Washington and Tehran remained stalled. Higher oil prices also pushed longer-dated US Treasury yields higher.

China's economy lost momentum in July, with consumer spending, investment and industrial activity weakening. Retail sales grew 0.6% year-on-year, slowing from 1% growth in June. Urban fixed-asset investment fell 6.7% in the first seven months of the year, compared with a 5.7% decline in the first half, while industrial output growth slowed to 4.5% from 5.3% in June. The urban unemployment rate rose to 5.2% from 5% in June.

US stocks ended lower overnight as renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran lifted oil prices and revived inflation concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.51%, the S&P 500 declined 0.52% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.32%. Investors will now focus on the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting, due Wednesday, for clues on the interest-rate outlook. The Fed had kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% at its 28-29 July meeting, although three policymakers dissented in favour of a rate hike.

Domestic Market:

Key benchmark indices started the week on a weak note on Monday, with the Nifty slipping below 24,300 as elevated crude oil prices weighed on sentiment. Brent crude hovered around $89 a barrel amid the lack of progress in ending the Iran conflict. IT, FMCG and consumer durables shares were under pressure while metal shares climbed. The S&P BSE Sensex lost 281.09 points or 0.36% to 77,728.16. The Nifty 50 index declined 78.35 points or 0.32% to 24,287.65.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST