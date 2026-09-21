GIFT Nifty signals positive start as Trump-XI summit, crude prices in focus

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2026 futures were up 40.50 points, indicating a positive start for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 599.54 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,019.69 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 September 2026, according to provisional data.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 23,676.65 crore in September so far, through 18 September 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 17,366 crore in August 2026, while they were net buyers of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures were up 131 points on Monday, as investors assessed developments ahead of US President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington later this week.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng held preparatory talks in New York over the weekend, covering trade, tariffs, critical minerals and artificial intelligence. The discussions also included a proposed mechanism for notifying each other about AI incidents with potential national security implications.

Investor sentiment was also supported by easing crude oil prices and signs of possible diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran. Trump said he was open to meeting Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week. However, tensions remained elevated after Iran and the US exchanged threats over the weekend, while Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, including targets in Riyadh and near the country's oil infrastructure.

Most Asian indices advanced on Monday, led by technology and semiconductor stocks as strong demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure supported chipmakers. Easing oil prices also provided some relief to markets, although crude remained above $100 a barrel and geopolitical risks continued to weigh on the outlook. Japanese market is closed for a holiday.

Brent crude fell below $104 a barrel as investors focused on signs of a recovery in Saudi oil shipments. Reports indicated that Saudi Arabia was seeking to restore flows through its East-West pipeline after the route was damaged in recent attacks. Saudi crude exports have already recovered to more than 4 million barrels per day in September from 2.4 million barrels per day in August, according to provisional Kpler data. However, the ongoing Houthi attacks and disruption to regional shipping routes remain a risk to global oil supplies.

Wall Street ended mixed on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.40%. Semiconductor stocks supported the Nasdaq and S&P 500, while broader weakness weighed on the Dow. US Treasury yields moved above 5% during the session, adding to concerns over inflation and the outlook for interest rates.

The upcoming Trump-Xi summit remains a key focus for global markets. Trade tariffs are expected to be a major issue, with the existing US-China trade truce due to expire in November. Discussions are also expected to cover critical minerals and AI, both of which have become increasingly important to the technology supply chain. The latest preparatory talks produced an agreement to establish an AI dialogue and operationalise a previously discussed Board of Trade mechanism.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended mixed on Friday, as easing crude oil prices and softer global bond yields supported investor sentiment. Market sentiment was also aided by Moody's upward revision of India's FY27 GDP growth forecast to 7% from 6%, citing stronger-than-expected domestic activity and the resilience of the economy amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. However, Moody's flagged elevated energy prices and El Ni-related food price pressures as risks to inflation, consumption and growth.

The S&P BSE Sensex shed 19.63 points or 0.03% to 74,294.96, while the Nifty 50 index rose 75.80 points or 0.33% to 23,346.40.

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