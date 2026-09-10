GIFT Nifty signals positive start; crude oil, bond yields keep sentiment fragile

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2026 futures were up 80 points, indicating a positive start for the Nifty 50. However, sentiment remained fragile as elevated crude oil prices and rising bond yields renewed inflation concerns and raised worries over the outlook for interest rates.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 582.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,509.04 crore in the Indian equity market on 9 September 2026, according to provisional data.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 13200.41 crore in September so far, through 9 September 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 17,366 crore in August 2026, while they were net buyers of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures are currently up by 142 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today.

Asian shares traded lower on Thursday, 10 September 2026, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as a sharp rise in crude oil prices and higher US Treasury yields heightened concerns over inflation and interest rates. The escalation in the US-Iran conflict and growing risks to energy supplies kept investors cautious.

Wall Street ended lower for the third consecutive session on Wednesday as Brent crude climbed above $100 a barrel for the first time since July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.77% to 52,380.66, while the S&P 500 fell 0.48% to 7,636.36. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.64% lower at 26,253.34.

The renewed rise in oil prices followed an escalation in the US-Iran conflict, with attacks on oil tankers and shipping in the Middle East raising fears of prolonged disruption to crude supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key concern for markets because the waterway historically handles roughly one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies.

Higher oil prices have also complicated the outlook for global central banks. Markets are increasingly concerned that sustained energy inflation could delay interest-rate cuts or force policymakers to maintain a tighter stance for longer. Investors are therefore watching upcoming US inflation data closely, with the Producer Price Index due on Thursday and the Consumer Price Index on Friday. The data will be important for expectations around the Federal Reserve's policy decision on 15-16 September.

US Treasury yields also moved higher. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.848% after touching 4.86%, its highest level since November 2023. The 30-year yield increased to 5.297%.

Apple unveiled its first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. The new Pro models start $100 higher than their predecessors. Apple shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday but gained 0.6% in after-hours trading.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks ended sharply lower Wednesday, extending their decline for the third consecutive session as elevated crude oil prices heightened concerns over the macroeconomic outlook. Persistent geopolitical uncertainty, rupee weakness and renewed FII selling further weighed on investor sentiment. The ongoing IPO rush, with 10 issues open for subscription, also diverted liquidity from the secondary market. The Nifty closed below the 23,450 mark, dragged by IT and FMCG shares. However, metal and pharma shares remained in demand.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 813.35 points or 1.08% to 74,764.23. The Nifty 50 index tumbled 203.60 points or 0.86% to 23,431.50. Over the three consecutive sessions, the Sensex and Nifty have declined 2.29% and 1.95%, respectively.

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