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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty signals weak opening as FPI selling, rising crude weigh on sentiment

GIFT Nifty signals weak opening as FPI selling, rising crude weigh on sentiment

Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty October 2026 futures were down 22 points, indicating a negative opening for the Nifty 50 amid weak global cues.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,353.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,189.02 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 September 2026, according to provisional data.

FPIs sold shares worth Rs 29,255.58 crore in September so far, through 28 September 2026. This follows net cash purchases of Rs 17,366 crore in August 2026, while they were net buyers of Rs 6,731.97 crore in July 2026.

 

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Global Markets:

US Dow Jones index futures were down 61 points, pointing to a lower opening for US stocks.

Asian market traded lower on Tuesday, following overnight losses on Wall Street. Rising crude oil prices and US Treasury yields continued to weigh on risk sentiment.

US stocks ended lower on Monday as oil prices and Treasury yields remained elevated, while developments surrounding OpenAI added pressure to technology shares. Geopolitical uncertainty also weighed on sentiment after US President Donald Trump rejected an Iranian proposal linked to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

OpenAI was a source of pressure for AI-related stocks after reports that the company had paused training of some advanced AI models. The development raised concerns about the pace of AI investment and demand for chips and data-centre infrastructure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.67%. The S&P 500 shed 0.77%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.92%.

US Treasury yields continued to rise amid expectations of further interest-rate hikes. The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to around 5.24%, its highest level since 2007, while the 30-year yield rose to around 5.56%, near its highest level in more than two decades.

Crude oil prices rose for a second consecutive session amid concerns over Middle East supply disruptions. Brent crude settled at $105.28 a barrel, up 0.9%.

Investors will focus on the US JOLTS job openings data due later on Tuesday, along with comments from Federal Reserve officials including Michelle Bowman, Austan Goolsbee and John Williams.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Monday as escalating Iran-US tensions pushed crude oil prices higher and raised concerns over prolonged supply disruptions. Rising US Treasury yields, a weaker rupee, continued foreign investor selling and weak Asian market cues added to the pressure. Brent crude moved close to $107 a barrel, while the US 10-year Treasury yield climbed above 5.2%. Continued FPI selling also dented sentiment. The Nifty settled below the 22,800 level. The sell-off was broad-based, with all sectoral indices ending lower, led by declines in banking, realty and metal stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,124 points or 1.52% to 72,771.72. The Nifty 50 index dropped 360.25 points or 1.56% to 22,780.25.

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 9:04 AM IST