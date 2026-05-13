GIFT Nifty suggests deep red start for equities on Dalal Street

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty May 2026 futures currently traded 436.30 points lower, suggesting a weak opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,959.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 7,990.32 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 21,469.30 crore so far in May (till 12 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as investors digest a hotter-than-expected inflation reading for April amid concerns over higher oil prices and the ongoing Middle East conflict.

President Donald Trump on Monday said the month-old ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran was "unbelievably weak" and "on massive life support after rejecting an "unacceptable counterproposal from Tehran to end the conflict.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Trump doesnt need congressional approval to restart strikes on Iran. The comment comes after the administration passed the 60-day mark required by federal war powers law to receive authorization for military force.

Meanwhile, investors will also be focusing on developments related to the upcoming meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where trade is expected to be discussed.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in technology stocks and higher oil prices, as traders reacted to a hotter-than-expected annual consumer price index reading for April.

The broad market index was 0.16% lower, closing at 7,400.96, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.71% to 26,088.20. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 56.09 points, or 0.11%, and ended at 49,760.56.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity indices ended with steep losses on Tuesday, extending their losing streak to a fourth consecutive session amid mounting global uncertainty. Investor sentiment remained fragile due to rising crude oil prices, record rupee weakness, sustained foreign fund outflows and renewed concerns over the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

Fears of prolonged disruption in global oil supplies and higher inflation further weighed on risk appetite. Selling pressure intensified in IT stocks after OpenAI launched a new $4 billion AI deployment venture, raising concerns over disruption in the technology services space.

The Nifty settled below the 23,400 mark, dragged lower by sharp losses in IT and consumer durable stocks. All sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 1,456.04 points or 1.92% to 74,559.24. The Nifty 50 index fell 436.30 points or 1.83% to 23,379.55. In the four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex tanked 2.5%, while the Nifty 50 fell 2.1%.

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