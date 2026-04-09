GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening for equities; Iran's parliament speaker accuses US of violating ceasefire

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 9.50 points lower, suggesting a muted opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,811.97 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,168.17 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 April 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 37,933.53 crore in April (till 08 April 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 122,540.41 crore in March, Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded lower Thursday, as investors fret over news that Irans parliamentary speaker charged the U.S. of breaching the terms of the two-week ceasefire agreement.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump had announced a double sided ceasefire, more than a month into a war with Iran.

The ceasefire was contingent on Iran agreeing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran had said that it would stop "defensive operations if attacks on the country were halted, according to a statement from Irans Foreign Minister. Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire, media reports said.

As per reports, Irans parliamentary speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf subsequently accused the U.S. of violating the ceasefire deal. The violations are the denial of the Islamic Republics right to enrich uranium and Israels continued attacks on Lebanon, a drones entry into Iranian airspace, he reportedly said.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks surged after President Donald Trump suspended attacks on Iran for two weeks, pausing a five-week conflict that closed a crucial waterway for global energy supplies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ripped 1,325.46 points higher, or 2.85%, to 47,909.92. The S&P 500 popped 2.51% to 6,782.81, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 2.80% to 22,635.00.

Domestic Market:

Dalal Street staged a blistering rally on Wednesday, with benchmark indices rocketing nearly 4% as multiple powerful triggers fired in tandem. The Nifty ended near the 24,000 mark, extending its winning streak for a fifth straight session. The charge was led by a sharp surge in auto and private banking stocks, which turbocharged the upmove.

The rally gathered momentum as crude oil prices tumbled below $95 mark following a US-Iran ceasefire, cooling global risk jitters and igniting risk appetite. Strong global cues further amplified the bullish undertone. Adding to the tailwinds, the Reserve Bank of India held the repo rate steady at 5.25% with a neutral stance, reinforcing policy stability and bolstering investor confidence.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 2,946.32 points or 3.95% to 77,562.90. The Nifty 50 index soared 873.70 points or 3.78% to 23,997.35. In five consecutive sessions, the Sensex surged 7.80% while the Nifty soared 7.46%.