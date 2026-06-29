GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities amid renewed US-Iran tensions

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 8.50 points lower, suggesting a muted opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 383.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,747.75 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 45,121.78 crore so far in June (till 25 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as tensions between Iran and the U.S. escalated once again following renewed attacks in the Middle East, which threaten to prolong the war.

The U.S. attacked Iranian military targets over the weekend in retaliation to Tehran carrying out strikes along the Strait of Hormuz. President Donald Trump then threatened to annihilate Iran, saying in a Truth Social post: United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN!

Crude prices rose as traders weighed the potential of further disruption in the energy space. International Brent oil climbed 0.8% to $72.57 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures advanced 1.1% to $70.

Last week, the Nasdaq Composite posted its fifth consecutive losing session Friday as investors rotated out of key technology stocks and into more defensive areas of the market.

The tech-heavy index dropped 0.24% to close at 25,297.62, while the S&P 500 ticked down 0.05% to 7,354.02. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 44.51 points, or 0.09%, to end at 51,876.11.

The S&P 500 slid nearly 2% on the week, while the Nasdaq fell 4.6% in the period. The Dow outperformed, rising 0.6% week to date.

Chip stocks were weaker after a media report stated that OpenAI is considering delaying its IPO to next year because of SpaceXs poor performance following its debut and overall volatility in AI-related shares.

The report raised concerns about "sustainability of their infrastructure spending given the delay in funding from the capital markets, a global research house reportedly said.

Domestic Market:

The benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Thursday, extending gains for a second straight session. The Nifty climbed to a more than one-month high of 24,261.60 around noon, supported by easing crude oil prices and buying in auto and FMCG stocks.

However, profit booking in the second half erased most of the intraday gains, while weakness in metal, IT, oil & gas and energy stocks capped the upside. The Nifty still managed to close above the 24,000 mark. Broader markets underperformed, with the midcap and smallcap indices ending in the red.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 109.25 points or 0.14% to 77,100.47. The Nifty 50 index rose 34.35 points or 0.14% to 24,056. In the two trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty increased 1.18% and 0.97%, respectively.

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