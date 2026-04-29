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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities; UAE to exit oil-cartel OPEC in May

GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities; UAE to exit oil-cartel OPEC in May

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 12.50 points higher, suggesting a flat opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,103.74 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,712.01 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 April 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 59,619.18 crore in April (till 28 April 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 122,540.41 crore in March, Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

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Global Markets:

 

Asia markets traded mixed Wednesday, after Wall Street declined overnight as investors assess the latest developments concerning OPEC, as well as a report that pointed to weakness in OpenAI. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

The United Arab Emirates will exit OPEC on May 1, in a major blow to the cartel that coordinates production among many of the worlds largest oil producers, particularly those in the Middle East.

Optimism around tech stocks took hit after a media report stated that OpenAIs revenue and new users growth was below its own targets. The report added that CFO Sarah Friar told the company leadership that she was concerned OpenAI may not be able to pay computing contracts in the future if its top line doesnt expand fast enough.

Overnight in the U.S., The S&P 500 fell on Tuesday, weighed down by the report on OpenAI as well as a rise in oil prices. Traders await quarterly earnings from four of the Magnificent Seven stocks, as well as the conclusion of what could be Jerome Powells final policy meeting as Federal Reserve chair.

The broad market index fell 0.49% to close at 7,138.80, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.9% and ended at 24,663.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 25.86 points, or 0.05%, to settle at 49,141.93.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity indices tumbled on Tuesday, as fragile investor sentiment deteriorated amid fading hopes of a quick resolution to the US-Iran conflict, which has sparked a surge in oil prices. Brent crude shot past the $110 per barrel mark, amplifying concerns.

Sustained foreign fund outflows further battered sentiment, while volatility spiked ahead of the monthly Nifty 50 derivatives expiry. The Nifty 50 slipped below the 24,000 mark, dragged down by heavy selling in banking and auto stocks. Energy and metal shares, however, defied the broader weakness and ended higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 416.72 points or 0.54% to 76,886.91. The Nifty 50 index fell 97 points or 0.40% to 23,995.70.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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