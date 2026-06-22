GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities on D-Street

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 79.50 points higher, suggesting a mildly positive opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,859.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,159.64 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 43,044.09 crore so far in June (till 19 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors continued to assess the latest developments in the Iran war negotiations and awaits the release of inflation data closely watched by the Federal Reserve.

Brent oil futures edged lower after mediators Qatar and Pakistan said that U.S. and Iranian officials had agreed on a roadmap to reach a final deal within 60 days.

The United States stock markets remained closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of observance of Juneteenth, the holiday that honors opportunity to commemorate the end of slavery.

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, staging a comeback after the Federal Reserve indicated the possibility of a rate hike this year, a move that sparked a sell-off in equities during the previous session.

The S&P 500 added 1.08%, closing at 7,500.58, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.91% to 26,517.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 72.15 points, or 0.14%, to end at 51,564.70.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Friday, snapping a five-session winning streak. The Nifty slipped below the 24,050 mark as a steep sell-off in IT stocks weighed on sentiment.

Technology shares came under pressure after Accenture trimmed its revenue growth guidance and flagged weak demand visibility, raising concerns about global IT spending. Healthcare and pharma stocks, however, bucked the broader weakness.

Investor sentiment was further affected by continued FII selling, weak global cues and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Profit booking following the recent market rally also added to the downside pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 607.08 points or 0.78% to 76,802.90. The Nifty 50 index declined 154.90 points or 0.64% to 24,013.10. In the previous five sessions, the Sensex jumped 4.85% and Nifty climbed 4.35%.

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