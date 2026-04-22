GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities on Dalal Street; US extends ceasefire with Iran

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 79.50 points higher, suggesting a green opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,918.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,221.27 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 April 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 42,203.02 crore in April (till 21 April 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 122,540.41 crore in March, Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday even after President Donald Trump extended a U.S. ceasefire with Iran.

"Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal, Trump reportedly said in a social media post.

He added that the ceasefire would be extended until Tehran submitted a proposal or discussions were concluded, and that the U.S. military would continue its blockade of Iranian ports.

However, the timeline remains uncertain. Negotiators from Tehran said they wouldnt attend the talks with the U.S., calling them a waste of time, Iranian state media reported on Wednesday.

The uncertainty also delayed Vice President JD Vances trip to join peace talks, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, Japans Nikkei 225 rose to a new record of 59,691 following the release of its latest trade data. The countrys exports rose for a seventh straight month, posting a trade surplus of 667 billion yen ($4.18 billion) in March, compared with a surplus of 1.1 trillion yen widely reported forecast.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks dropped on Tuesday as investors grew concerned that a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran would not be struck ahead of a ceasefire thats set to expire Wednesday.

The S&P 500 closed down 0.63% at 7,064.01, while the Nasdaq Composite settled 0.59% lower at 24,259.96. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 293.18 points, or 0.59%, to finish at 49,149.38.

Domestic Market:

Domestic benchmark indices powered ahead for a third straight session on Tuesday, driven by broad-based buying and firmer global cues. Sentiment lifted sharply after reports of fresh US-Iran talks rekindled hopes of easing geopolitical tensions, while cooling crude oil prices added fuel to the rally.

The Nifty surged past the 24,550 mark, with FMCG and private banking stocks leading the charge. Banking stocks advanced after the RBI relaxed forex restrictions. Small-cap stocks outpaced the broader market.

Investors are now turning their attention to Q4 earnings, while closely monitoring developments in the US-Iran conflict, crude oil prices and currency trends for near-term cues.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 753.03 points or 0.96% to 79,273.33. The Nifty 50 index advanced 211.75 points or 0.87% to 24,576.60. In the three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 1.65% and 1.57%, respectively.