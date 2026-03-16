GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities; US-Iran conflict continues to escalate

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty March 2026 futures were up 58.50 points, suggesting a mildly positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 10,716.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 9,977.42 crore in the Indian equity market on 13 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 56,883.22 crore in March (till 13 March 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asia markets fell on Monday as investors assess elevated oil prices and the latest developments in the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict.

U.S. crude prices topped $100 per barrel as the Trump administration weighs military strikes on Tehrans Kharg Island, a strategically vital hub often referred to as Irans oil lifeline.

President Donald Trump on Friday reportedly ordered strikes against Iranian military assets on Kharg Island and warned of further attacks on crude facilities located there. Mike Waltz, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, repeated the warning Sunday, as per media reports.

According to a global research house, a surge in energy prices stemming from the war in Iran could shave about 0.3% off global GDP over the next year, while pushing headline inflation higher by roughly 0.5% to 0.6%.

Higher natural gas prices are expected to add further inflationary pressure and growth headwinds, particularly in Europe and Asia, with risks skewed toward larger impacts if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the research firm has reportedly said.

On the data front, retail sales in China for the first two months of the year rose 2.8% from a year earlier, beating widely reported forecast for a 2.5% growth, but a notable slowdown from the 4% growth in the January-February period in 2025.

Industrial output climbed 6.3%, also exceeding widely reported expectations for a 5% jump. Industrial production has been a relative bright spot in the worlds second-largest economy, thanks to resilient external demand, particularly from European and Southeast Asian nations.

On Wall Street, US stocks closed red on Friday, despite showing some recovery and optimism after the opening bell.

The S&P 500 shed 0.61%, putting it 5% below its recent high and closing at 6,632.19. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.93% to end at 22,105.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 119.38 points, or 0.26%, and settled at 46,558.47.

Rising oil prices tied to geopolitical tensions have weighed on market sentiment, keeping investors cautious.

Meanwhile, a federal judge on Friday rejected the Justice Departments attempt to subpoena Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, delivering a significant legal victory for the central bank.

The US District Judge James Boasberg ruled that the subpoenas issued by US Attorney Jeanine Pirro were improper and appeared to be politically motivated.

Mortgage rates climbed to their highest level since September on Friday as bond yields rose amid escalating tensions related to the war in Iran.

According to media reports, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage reached 6.41%. Mortgage rates tend to track movements in the 10-year US Treasury yield, which moved higher again on Friday, contributing to the latest increase in borrowing costs.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended with steep losses on Friday, extending their sharp slide for the third consecutive session. Market sentiment remained deeply fragile amid relentless selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), a surge in crude oil prices, and intensifying geopolitical tensions as the Middle East conflict entered its 14th day.

Brent crude hovered around the psychologically critical $100-per-barrel mark, amplifying investor anxiety and further eroding market confidence. The Nifty closed below the 23,200 level, dragged down by heavy selling in metal, PSU banking, and auto stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex slumped 1,470.50 points or 1.93% to 74,563.92. The Nifty 50 index plummeted 488.05 points or 2.06% to 23,151.10. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex dropped 4.65% while the Nifty fell 4.57%.

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