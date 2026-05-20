GIFT Nifty suggests lower opening for equities as as Treasury yields climb

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty May 2026 futures currently traded 99.00 points lower, suggesting a red opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,457.49 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,801.68 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 24,299.62 crore so far in May (till 19 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets:

Asia markets fell on Wednesday as investors weighed elevated bond yields and renewed geopolitical tensions, following U.S. President Donald Trumps statement on Tuesday that he was an hour away from deciding to attack Iran, before he was persuaded to postpone the strike for a few days.

Yields on U.S. Treasurys advanced as investors continued to dump bonds on fears inflation is reigniting. The longer-dated 30-year Treasury bond yield was last trading almost 1 basis point lower at 5.174%. It briefly hit 5.197% during the session, marking its highest level since July 2007.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks closed lower with the S&P 500 posting its third straight losing session, as a jump in bond yields threatened the bull market.

The S&P 500 closed down 0.67%, ending at 7,353.61, while the Nasdaq Composite finished 0.84% lower at 25,870.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 322.24 points, or 0.65%, to close at 49,363.88.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks ended slightly lower on Tuesday as a sharp fall in the rupee and cautious global sentiment wiped out early gains on Dalal Street. The rupee weakened to a fresh record low of 96.60 against the US dollar, prompting investors to book profits.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 114.19 points or 0.15% to close at 75,200.85, while the Nifty 50 fell 31.95 points or 0.14% to settle at 23,618, slipping below the 23,650 mark.

The benchmarks opened on a positive note but lost steam as mixed global cues and rising US bond yields weighed on sentiment. Concerns over possible foreign fund outflows also resurfaced as higher US yields reduced the appeal of emerging markets like India.

Sectorally, IT stocks witnessed value buying and supported the market, while private banks and financial shares remained under pressure.

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