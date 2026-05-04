GIFT Nifty suggests mildly green start for equities after Trump announces "Project Freedom"

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty April 2026 futures currently traded 26.50 points higher, suggesting a mildly positive opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,047.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,487.10 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 April 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 70,135.46 crore in April. This follows their cash sales of Rs 122,540.41 crore in March, Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asia markets traded mixed on Monday as investors weighed tensions between Iran and the U.S. and a U.S. plan to reopen shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Markets in Japan and China are closed for a public holiday.

The U.S. would attempt to free stranded ships affected by the Strait of Hormuz closure since the start of the Iran war, U.S. President Trump reportedly said in his social media post on Sunday.

Dubbed "Project Freedom, the effort is set to begin on Monday, Middle East time and will focus mainly on getting civilian ships flagged in countries not affiliated with the conflict out of the contested waterway so they can freely and ably get on with their business.

U.S. military support to Project Freedom will include guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members, the U.S. Central Command said shortly after Trumps announcement.

Oil prices fell following the announcement of Project Freedom. West Texas Intermediate futures for July delivery fell 0.26% to $101.68 per barrel as of 10:08 p.m. ET. International benchmark Brent crude futures were 0.13% lower at $108.03 per barrel.

Last week, the S&P 500 rose to a fresh all-time intraday high on Friday, while oil prices fell as a new month of trading got underway.

The broad market index advanced 0.29% to end at 7,230.12. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.89%, reaching an all-time high and closing at 25,114.44. Both indexes posted closing records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 152.87 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 49,499.27.

Oil prices fell on Friday after Iran reportedly sent its response through Pakistani mediators to the latest U.S. amendments to a draft agreement to end the Middle East conflict.

President Donald Trump revealed later Friday he is displeased with a new peace offer from Iran, saying that the country wants to make a deal, but Im not satisfied with it."

Domestic Market:

Equity benchmark indices tumbled on Thursday as surging crude oil prices, weak Asian cues and relentless foreign fund outflows battered investor sentiment. The Nifty slipped below the 24,000 mark, weighed down by banking stocks. Most sectoral indices ended in the red, with the Nifty IT index bucking the trend.

Brent crude climbed to around $120 per barrel amid rising fears of supply disruptions linked to potential curbs on Irans ports, fuelling inflation concerns in India.

Global markets offered little support, pressured by elevated energy prices and uncertainty over the Federal Reserves policy stance. Meanwhile, a sharp slide in the rupee to a record low added to the strain on domestic equities.

The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 582.86 points or 0.75% to 76,913.50. The Nifty 50 index slumped 180.10 points or 0.74% to 23,997.55.

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