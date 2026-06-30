GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for benchmark indices

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 24.5 points higher, suggesting a positive opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,350.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,801.45 crore in the Indian equity market on 29 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 46,471.88 crore so far in June (till 29 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed Tuesday, amid higher oil prices after Iran and the U.S. made an agreement to halt recent hostilities in the Middle East.

Chinas manufacturing activity picked up faster in June, buoyed by strong demand for high-tech exports amid a global artificial intelligence boom. The official purchasing managers index edged up to 50.3 in June and returning to expansionary territory above the 50-point threshold. The index stood at 50 in May.

The nonmanufacturing gauge, which tracks construction and services activity, rose to 50.2 from 50.1 in May, according to data released Tuesday by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The Dow jumped 306.63 points, or 0.59%, to close at a fresh record above the 52,000 level for the first time ever on Monday. The blue-chip index was boosted by a nearly 5% gain in Alphabet during the Magnificent Seven giants first trading session as a Dow member.

The S&P 500 rose 1.18% to end at 7,440.43, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.07% to settle at 25,820.14.

Domestic Market:

Benchmark indices surrendered early gains to end lower on Monday as profit booking weighed on sentiment. The Nifty slipped below the 23,950 mark after touching an intraday high of 24,120. Selling pressure in auto and IT stocks dragged the market lower.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 372.10 points or 0.48% to 76,728.37. The Nifty 50 index fell 109.75 points or 0.46% to 23,946.25.

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