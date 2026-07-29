GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for equities on D-street

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 238 points higher, suggesting a positive opening for the benchmark index today.

Economy:

Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded by 7.3% year-on-year growth in June 2026 up from 5% in May driven by a strong rebound in manufacturing activity and robust growth in the electricity and gas supply segment. Manufacturing output increased 7.8%, while the Electricity & Gas Supply segment recorded a sharp 10.6% growth during the month. Within manufacturing, 19 of the 23 industry groups recorded.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 755.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,664.16 crore in the Indian equity market on 28 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 12,661.85 crore so far in July (till 29 July 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets:

Asian Markets traded mixed as tensions in the Middle East resurfaced after a brief lull, with the U.S. Central Command stating that American forces successfully intercepted missile attacks launched by Iran.

Overnight in the U.S., The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 537.24 points, or 1.03%, closing at 52,742.32. The S&P 500 rose 0.21% to settle at 7,428.78, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.22% and ended at 24,876.91.

Investors are looking ahead to the Federal Reserves interest rate decision and subsequent press conference with Chairman Kevin Warsh on Wednesday afternoon.

Domestic Market:

Key equity benchmarks ended little changed on Tuesday after a range-bound session,as gains in IT stocks offset weakness in FMCG, chemicals and PSU banks. Easing crude oil prices lent support to sentiment, although investors remained cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserves policy decision. The Nifty ended just below the 24,000 mark.

The S&P BSE Sensex declined 69.86 points or 0.09% to 76,765.92. The Nifty 50 index lost 10.60 points or 0.04% to 23,985.35.

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