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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty suggests positive opening for key indices

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were up 115.5 points (or 0.50%) in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 7,558.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,863.96 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 81.262.50 crore in March (till 19 March 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

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Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday, following volatile trading on Wall Street overnight, as the Middle East war and disruptions to energy supply keep investors jittery.

 

Japans markets were closed for a public holiday

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement declined $2.07 or 1.91% to $106.58 a barrel.

Signaling efforts at calming concerns, U.S. President Donald Trump said that he was not deploying ground troops, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel would refrain from repeating attacks on Iranian energy facilities.

U.S.-aligned countries, including Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Japan issued a joint statement expressing our readiness to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.44% to 46,021.43 points. The S&P 500 fell 0.27% to end the session at 6,606.49 points, while the Nasdaq Composite slumped 0.28% to 22,090.69.

Domestic Market:

Dalal Street witnessed a brutal selloff on Thursday, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plunging over 3%, leaving traders nursing significant losses after a sharp three-day rally. The fall was driven by a combination of factors, led by aggressive profit booking after the recent surge and a sharp spike in global crude oil prices, with Brent crude jumping to around $119 per barrel, raising concerns over inflation and macro stability.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 2,496.89 points or 3.26% to 74,207.24. The Nifty 50 index plunged 775.65 points or 3.26% to 23,002.15. In the past three sessions, the Sensex and Nifty climbed 2.87% and 2.71% respectively.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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