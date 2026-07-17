GIFT Nifty suggests red for equities on D-Street

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 84.00 points lower, suggesting a red opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,205.56 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,986.41 crore in the Indian equity market on 16 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 4,170.46 crore so far in July (till 16 July 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded lower on ​Friday as the drag from chipmakers weighed on global equity indexes, while oil prices were set for their sharpest weekly rise ‌in three months as tensions in the Middle East erupted anew.

Investors this week reportedly rotated out of semiconductor plays into other sectors such as banking after robust earnings from major lenders, leaving Asia vulnerable to the selloff given its heavier exposure to chips.

Markets in South Korea were closed for ​a holiday, after the government on Thursday announced it will temporarily ban new listings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that are tied ??to certain major technology firms, while raising minimum required deposits for retail investors to invest in such products, in an effort to curb volatility.

On the other end, Oil prices were on the rise, ​with Brent crude futures up 0.7% to $84.83 a barrel, while U.S. crude advanced 0.7% to $79.49 per barrel.

The U.S. began conducting a new wave of strikes ​against Iran on Thursday to "further degrade Iranian military capabilities", the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

Overnight on Wall Street, chip stocks pulled the Nasdaq and the ​S&P 500 lower on Thursday as they continued to lead broader market moves despite generally upbeat U.S. economic data and ‌a strong start to second-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial ​Average (DJI) fell 105.32 points, or 0.20%, to 52,553.32, the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 38.63 points, or 0.51%, to 7,533.77 and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) lost 387.28 ​points, or 1.47%, to 25,881.95.

On the data front, a spate of U.S. economic indicators released on ​Thursday showed solid core retail sales, ​a drop in jobless claims ??and surging manufacturing activity in the Northeast.

Less positive data came from the housing sector, with a bigger than expected drop in pending home sales and souring homebuilder sentiment reflecting high borrowing costs and strained affordability for would-be homebuyers.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equity benchmarks surrendered most of their intraday gains on Thursday as investors booked profits amid weak global cues. The Nifty slipped below the 24,100 mark after touching an intraday high of 24,186.50 in morning trade.

Sentiment remained cautious amid escalating US-Iran tensions, fuelling concerns over higher crude oil prices and their potential impact on global inflation. Meanwhile, a sell-off in global semiconductor stocks weighed on overseas markets.

However, gains in IT, auto and consumer durable stocks helped limit the downside. Technically, the Nifty remains range-bound, with a decisive move above the 24,200-24,260 zone needed to revive bullish momentum, while a breach below 24,000 could trigger fresh selling.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 1.44 points or 0.00% to 77,186.67. The Nifty 50 index fell 5.75 points or 0.02% to 24,072.75.

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