GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities amid renewed US-Iran tensions

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 79.00 points lower, suggesting a red opening for the benchmark index today.

India on Wednesday exempted petrol blended with 22%, 25%, 27% and 30% ethanol from central excise duty, in a push to move beyond the E20 blending programme that the government has achieved ahead of schedule.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,124.98 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,123.95 crore in the Indian equity market on 10 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 43,361.15 crore so far in June (till 10 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks fell on Thursday as investor sentiment was weighed down by a Wall Street selloff after a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation reading and renewed U.S.-Iran tensions that have fuelled a rise in oil prices.

The United States began a fresh round of strikes against multiple targets in Iran, the U.S. military said on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump vowed new attacks if no peace deal is secured. ​Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response. Brent crude rose 2% to $94.93 a ​barrel as trading resumed in Asia.

Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. equities fell on Wednesday after President Donald Trump signaled that negotiations with Iran were taking too long and threatened more action.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 953.33 points, or 1.87%, to 49,918.78. The S&P 500 lost 1.62% to end at 7,266.99, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.98% to settle at 25,169.50.

The major averages dropped after Trump pledged more Iran attacks, saying that were going to be attacking them very hard. He wrote early Wednesday that Iran has "taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!

Domestic Market:

The benchmark indices erased most of their intraday gains on Wednesday as profit booking emerged at higher levels. Sentiment was weighed down by continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, weak global cues and renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Metal stocks led the decline amid concerns over slowing global demand. After climbing to an intraday high of 23,425.35 in afternoon trade, the Nifty surrendered most of its gains and settled below the 23,250 mark. FMCG and private banking stocks provided some support, while metal and realty counters witnessed selling pressure.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 64.42 points or 0.09% to 73,983.18. The Nifty 50 index fell 27.15 points or 0.12% to 23,214.95.

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