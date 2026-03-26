GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities as as Iran rules out direct talks with US

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2026 futures currently traded 126.50 points lower, suggesting a negative start for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,805.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,429.78 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 107,010.05 crore in March (till 25 March 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 6,640.78 crore in February and Rs 41,435.22 crore in January 2026.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Thursday after Iran signaled it had no intention of holding direct talks with the United States, even as Tehran reviews an American proposal to end the war, according to the Islamic Republics foreign minister.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that an exchange of messages between the two countries through mediators does not mean negotiations with the U.S., media reports stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported that the country would reject a U.S. ceasefire offer and had outlined its own conditions for ending the war.

Overnight on Wall Street, stocks jumped on Wednesday as oil prices pulled back and traders hoped the U.S. and Iran could reach an agreement for a ceasefire.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 305.43 points, or 0.66%, and closed at 46,429.49. The S&P 500 rose 0.54% to 6,591.90, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.77% to end at 21,929.83.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks ended with strong gains on Wednesday, extending their relief rally for a second straight session. The upmove was supported by positive global cues after signs of possible de-escalation in Middle East tensions and a decline in crude oil prices below the $100 per barrel mark.

Despite the gains, sentiment remained cautious as traders monitored uncertainty around the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The Nifty closed above the 23,300 level, led by gains in consumer durables and PSU bank stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex zoomed 1,205 points or 1.63% to 75,273.45. The Nifty 50 index soared 394.05 points or 1.72% to 23,306.45. In the two consecutive trading sessions, Sensex and Nifty jumped 3.54% and 3.53%, respectively.

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