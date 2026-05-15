GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities on D-Street as Trump-Xi meet enters second leg

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty May 2026 futures currently traded 178.00 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the benchmark index today.

Crude oil sensitive counters would be in focus today following the latest hike in domestic petrol prices. State-run oil marketing companies on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to adopt austerity measures to conserve foreign exchange by reducing imports of crude oil and precious metals.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 187.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 684.33 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 25,984.99 crore so far in May (till 14 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets fell on Friday as investors continued to track the second day of high-stakes talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for the closely watched summit, joined by a delegation of American business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Nvidia chief Jensen Huang.

Iran was a reportedly major topic of discussion during the summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday, with the two sides agreeing that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open, media reports said.

Xi has reportedly warned Trump that Washington and Beijing could face clashes and even conflicts if the sensitive issue of Taiwan independence is mishandled.

Failure to handle the matter "properly could place the entire relationship in great jeopardy, Xi was quoted by the media as saying.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks ended higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average retaking 50,000 after strong earnings from Cisco Systems and following a key meeting between U.S. and China.

The 30-stock index popped 370.26 points, or 0.75%, to end at 50,063.46. The S&P 500 climbed 0.77% and closed at 7,501.24, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.88% to 26,635.22. Those two indexes scored fresh all-time intraday highs and record closes.

Shares of Cisco surged 13% after the software giant posted third-quarter results and guidance that beat market expectations and announced it would be cutting almost 4,000 jobs.

The Dow also got a lift from Nvidia also advanced more than 4% after media reports stated that the U.S. has cleared about 10 Chinese firms to purchase Nvidias H200 chip, though no deliveries have been made yet.

Domestic Market:

The headline equity indices ended with strong gains on Thursday, extending their rally for a second straight session amid strong global cues and optimism surrounding ongoing U.S.-China discussions. Steady corporate earnings and value buying in banking and telecom shares also supported sentiment.

The Nifty opened higher at 23,530.25 and briefly slipped into negative territory during late morning trade, hitting an intraday low of 23,426.55. However, strong buying in banking, pharma and metal shares pushed the index steadily higher through the afternoon session. The Nifty later touched an intraday high of 23,777.20 before ending near the days peak levels. Barring the Nifty IT index, all sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 789.74 points or 1.06% to 75,398.72. The Nifty 50 index rose 277 points or 1.18% to 23,689.60. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex jumped 1.13% while the Nifty 50 added 1.33%.

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