GIFT Nifty suggests strong opening for equities as US-Iran strike deal to end the war

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 412.00 points higher, suggesting a strong opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,082.18 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,341.29 crore in the Indian equity market on 12 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 46,430.42 crore so far in June (till 12 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded in the green on Monday after President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached to end the war between the U.S. and Iran.

Trump said late Sunday on social media that the deal with Iran was now complete. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said an official signing ceremony would take place on Friday in Switzerland.

Trump also said he authorized the reopening of the key Strait of Hormuz passageway, sending oil prices tumbling on Sunday. U.S. crude fell nearly 5%.

In the commodity market, the brent crude August 2026 future were currently down $4.14 or 4.74% to trade at $83.19 per barrel.

Trumps announcement came after an exchange of fire between Israel and the Tehran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon raised uncertainty over whether the deal would get across the finish line on Sunday.

Investors are watching for economic data on housing and retail sales this week. They will also closely monitor the Federal Reserve policy meeting, which Fed funds futures indicate has a more than 98% chance of ending with rates unchanged, according to CMEs FedWatch tool.

Last week, stocks rose on Friday as SpaceXs opening pop bolstered sentiment, with investors hoping for the arrival of a potential peace deal between the U.S. and Iran.

The S&P 500 closed up 0.5% at 7,431.46, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.31% to finish at 25,888.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 353.51 points, or 0.7%, to settle at 51,202.26.

Elon Musks rocket maker debuted on the Nasdaq at $150 per share, trading under the symbol SPCX. Thats above its $135 IPO price. The stock soared more than 20% shortly after it opened and closed up 19% at around $161.

Domestic Market:

The benchmark indices surged on Friday amid easing US-Iran tensions and hopes of a peace deal. Investor sentiment improved after Brent crude fell to $87 per barrel mark. Buying was broad-based, with all major sectoral indices ending in the green. Private banks and financial stocks rallied, helping the Nifty close above 23,600.

The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 1,695.40 points or 2.30% to 75,527.95. The Nifty 50 index soared 461.30 points or 1.99% to 23,622.90.

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