Gift Nifty traded lower after Prez Trump rejects Iran's latest proposal

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty May 2026 futures currently traded 213.00 points lower, suggesting a negative opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,110.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 6,748.13 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 May 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 6,961.75 crore so far in May (till 07 May 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 70,135.46 crore in April, Rs 122,540.41 crore in March and Rs 6,640.78 crore in February.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as rising oil prices and escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran weighed on investor sentiment.

President Donald Trumps rejection of Tehrans latest proposal to end the war, however, stoked worries over an elongated Middle East conflict.

Iran submitted a new proposal to U.S. negotiators focused on ending the Middle East conflict. Irans semi-official media agency said that the counteroffer called for an end to the war on all fronts and the lifting of sanctions on Tehran, citing an informed source.

However, Trump said he did not like Irans response and called it TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said on Sunday that the war with Iran was not over, as the U.S. and Israel still aim to curb Tehrans nuclear ambitions.

Netanyahus comments come ahead of Trumps trip to China later this week, where hes expected to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The war and the subsequent closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran have spiked global energy costs and sharply raised gas prices in the U.S.

Last week, U.S. equities rose on Friday following a better-than-expected Aprils jobs report and as traders eyed developments between the U.S. and Iran.

The S&P 500 advanced 0.84% to end at 7,398.93, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.71% to 26,247.08. Both indexes hit new all-time intraday highs in the session and closed at records. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 12.19 points, or 0.02%, to settle at 49,609.16.

Sentiment was bolstered by the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting that nonfarm payrolls rose by 115,000 last month, more than the 55,000 that media reports has suggested. The U.S. jobless rate also held steady at 4.3%, in line with widely reported numbers.

Domestic Market:

The key equity benchmarks slipped on Friday, extending losses for a second straight session, as intensifying geopolitical tensions surrounding the US-Iran conflict rattled investor sentiment. Escalating hostilities drove Brent crude prices above the $100-per-barrel mark, stoking fears of rising inflation and a spike in Indias import bill. The rupee also slid against the dollar, hovering near the 94-per-dollar level versus the previous close, further denting market confidence.

Investors stayed on edge amid elevated volatility and closely monitored Q4 earnings announcements for stock-specific cues and near-term market direction. The Nifty closed below the 24,200 mark, dragged lower by heavy selling in banking and financial stocks. However, IT and consumer durable shares attracted buying interest and outperformed the broader market.

The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 516.33 points or 0.66% to 77,328.19. The Nifty 50 index lost 150.50 points or 0.62% to 24,176.15. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex dropped 0.80% while the Nifty fell 0.63%.

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