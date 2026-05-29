Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit declines 13.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 1.88 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments declined 13.21% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.88% to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 7.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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