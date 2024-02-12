Sensex (    %)
                        
Gillanders Arbuthnot &amp; Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales decline 1.75% to Rs 101.43 crore
Net loss of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported to Rs 22.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 1.75% to Rs 101.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 103.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales101.43103.24 -2 OPM %-23.991.38 -PBDT-20.023.50 PL PBT-22.880.49 PL NP-22.350.74 PL
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

