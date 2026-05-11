Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.53% to Rs 103.39 crore

Net loss of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported to Rs 3.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.53% to Rs 103.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.56% to Rs 9.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.78% to Rs 430.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 443.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

103.39103.94430.87443.18-4.22-2.005.425.80-2.13-1.1122.0023.89-4.92-3.7111.0813.03-3.892.049.4726.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News