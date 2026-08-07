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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST

Sales rise 3.36% to Rs 91.34 crore

Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.36% to Rs 91.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales91.3488.37 3 OPM %7.01-0.14 -PBDT4.84-2.87 LP PBT2.38-5.53 LP NP2.52-5.46 LP

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 2:11 PM IST