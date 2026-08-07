Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.36% to Rs 91.34 crore

Net profit of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company reported to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.36% to Rs 91.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 88.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.91.3488.377.01-0.144.84-2.872.38-5.532.52-5.46

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