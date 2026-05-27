Gillette India spurts as Q4 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 193 cr

Gillette India advanced 5.29% to Rs 8,314.65 after it reported a 21.31% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 192.51 crore on a 3.19% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 792 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 260.05 crore in Q4 FY26, up 23.97% as against Rs 209.76 crore in Q4 FY25.

During the quarter, the company's revenue from grooming was at Rs 653.26 crore (up 1.34% YoY), and revenue from oral care stood at Rs 137.74 crore (up 12.88% YoY).

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the company reported sales of Rs 3,100 crore, up 8% over the corresponding period last year, driven by a robust portfolio, superior execution and a consistent pipeline of innovation to better serve Indian consumers.

Profit after tax (PAT) for the fiscal stood at Rs 654 crore, up 23% over the corresponding period last year, supported by productivity gains and efficiency across all cost vectors.

The company noted that, effective last year, it changed its financial year from JulyJune to AprilMarch. As a result, the previous financial year covered a nine-month period from July 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025. Performance has therefore been benchmarked against a comparable 12-month period from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025 and is not strictly comparable with the nine-month period.

V Kumar, Managing Director, Gillette India, said, Gillette India continued to deliver strong topline and bottomline performance during the fiscal year, led by sustained growth in its grooming category. He added that consistent results over the years reflect disciplined execution of the companys integrated growth strategy, anchored in a focused portfolio of daily-use categories where product performance drives brand choice, along with superiority across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and value, productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organisation.

The integrated approach continues to strengthen the companys ability to serve consumers, grow categories and create long-term stakeholder value. As the company enters the new fiscal year, it remains confident that continued disciplined execution of this strategy will enable sustainable and balanced long-term growth.

Throughout the fiscal year, the company continued to delight Indian consumers and drive category growth through a sustained stream of innovation led by its key brands.

During the year, it introduced Gillette Guard 3-in-1, a significant upgrade in mens grooming designed to deliver the performance of a 3-blade shave at an accessible price point. In the oral care segment, Oral-B launched a new line of kids battery toothbrushes featuring popular characters. Oral-B also expanded its manual oral care portfolio with a range of sensitive toothbrushes, significantly broadening access to sensitive oral care products for consumers.

During the year, the company continued to contribute to the flagship CSR programme of the P&G group, P&G Shiksha, reaffirming its commitment to positively impacting the communities it serves and operates in. Since 2005, P&G Shiksha has supported thousands of schools and communities across the country, impacting over 1 crore children from underserved areas.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 60 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders approval at the ensuing 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM). Including the interim dividend of Rs 180 per share (comprising a one-time special dividend of Rs 60 per equity share), the total dividend payout for the fiscal will stand at Rs 240 per share, subject to shareholder approval.

Gillette India is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of branded packaged fast-moving consumer goods in the grooming, portable power, and oral care businesses.

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