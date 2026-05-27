Gillette India standalone net profit rises 21.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 792.00 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 21.32% to Rs 192.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 792.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 767.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.66% to Rs 654.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 417.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.69% to Rs 3099.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2234.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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