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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gillette India standalone net profit rises 21.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Gillette India standalone net profit rises 21.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 3.20% to Rs 792.00 crore

Net profit of Gillette India rose 21.32% to Rs 192.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 158.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.20% to Rs 792.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 767.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.66% to Rs 654.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 417.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.69% to Rs 3099.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2234.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales792.00767.47 3 3099.532234.84 39 OPM %35.0129.42 -30.4326.80 - PBDT278.96234.29 19 958.88618.43 55 PBT260.05209.76 24 880.34554.15 59 NP192.51158.68 21 654.31417.66 57

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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