Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills rose 275.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.10.5010.776.191.581.180.530.830.180.600.16