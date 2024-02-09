Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:08 PM IST
Sales decline 2.51% to Rs 10.50 crore
Net profit of Gini Silk Mills rose 275.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales10.5010.77 -3 OPM %6.191.58 -PBDT1.180.53 123 PBT0.830.18 361 NP0.600.16 275
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 14.32% in the December 2023 quarter

Kajal Synthetics &amp; Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Yuranus Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 2692.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 51.45% in the December 2023 quarter

DMR Hydroengineering &amp; Infrastructures invests subscribes to rights issue of DM Consulting

Gokaldas Exports completes acquisition of Coral Investments

Paramount Cosmetics (India) standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit declines 13.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Sera Investments &amp; Finance India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.41 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon