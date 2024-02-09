Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 275.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 2.51% to Rs 10.50 croreNet profit of Gini Silk Mills rose 275.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 2.51% to Rs 10.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales10.5010.77 -3 OPM %6.191.58 -PBDT1.180.53 123 PBT0.830.18 361 NP0.600.16 275
