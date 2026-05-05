Ginni Filaments standalone net profit rises 48.85% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 0.11% to Rs 90.10 croreNet profit of Ginni Filaments rose 48.85% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.11% to Rs 90.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 781.90% to Rs 37.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.94% to Rs 368.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales90.1090.00 0 368.70299.90 23 OPM %14.6917.96 -18.2011.12 - PBDT12.5516.76 -25 64.4631.31 106 PBT10.1013.30 -24 54.7917.29 217 NP7.134.79 49 37.044.20 782
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST