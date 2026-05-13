GK Energy consolidated net profit rises 32.17% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 35.24% to Rs 476.76 croreNet profit of GK Energy rose 32.17% to Rs 59.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.24% to Rs 476.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 352.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 53.37% to Rs 204.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 56.67% to Rs 1715.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1094.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales476.76352.52 35 1715.281094.83 57 OPM %17.6118.82 -18.0218.24 - PBDT75.9260.24 26 277.89181.69 53 PBT74.6559.81 25 274.16180.27 52 NP59.2544.83 32 204.30133.21 53
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST