GK Energy gains after securing Rs 48 crore rooftop solar project order

GK Energy rose 2.18% to Rs 140.91 after the company said it had secured a 10 MW rooftop solar project order worth Rs 48.02 crore.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the order involves the installation of rooftop solar systems at 1,150 locations. The project is to be executed within 90 days.

The order has been awarded by a domestic distribution company and is a one-time contract. The contract value of Rs 48.02 crore is inclusive of GST.

GK Energy is a decentralised renewable energy infrastructure company focused on solar-powered agricultural pumping systems, rooftop solar projects and distributed clean energy solutions.

On a consolidated basis, GK Energy's net profit rose 32.17% to Rs 59.25 crore while net sales rose 35.24% to Rs 476.76 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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