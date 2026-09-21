GK Energy secures 150 MW / 300 MWh BESS project from MSEDCL

GK Energy has received a Letter of Award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for setting up of 150 MW / 300 MWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Maharashtra with VGF support.

The tariff is fixed as Rs 2,38,000 per MW per month resulting in yearly revenue of Rs 42.84 crore excluding GST for a period of 15 years from the date of commencement of commercial operations.