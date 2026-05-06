Wednesday, May 06, 2026 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GK Energy secures order worth Rs 353.89 cr

GK Energy secures order worth Rs 353.89 cr

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

From Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company

GK Energy has received a Letter of Empanelment (LoE) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 15,000 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps of 3 HP, 5 HP, 7.5 HP for the entire state of Maharashtra under Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana. The total value of the 15,000 pumps is Rs. 353.89 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 60 days from the issuance of work order/NTP.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Delta Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Caplin Point gains as arm gets USFDA nod for Calcium Gluconate Injection ANDA

Caplin Point gains as arm gets USFDA nod for Calcium Gluconate Injection ANDA

SRF rises after Q4 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 582 cr

SRF rises after Q4 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 582 cr

Zydus Lifesciences gains after USFDA inspection concludes at Ahmedabad plant

Zydus Lifesciences gains after USFDA inspection concludes at Ahmedabad plant

SPML Infra wins Rs 1,128-cr 1 GWh BESS project from NTPC

SPML Infra wins Rs 1,128-cr 1 GWh BESS project from NTPC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 06 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy under 100Swiggy Q4 Results PreviewQ4 Results TodaySRH vs PBKS Playing XI Vedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayL&T Top Losers TodayIPL 2026 Points Table